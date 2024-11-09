Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 400 Shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in The Carlyle Group were worth $742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CG. Tobam purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 506.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 1,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.88% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 924,466 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.14, for a total transaction of $1,978,357.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,643,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,796,514.34. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 1,676,014 shares of company stock worth $3,687,196 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ CG opened at $52.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.72, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.46. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $54.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. The Carlyle Group had a positive return on equity of 24.30% and a negative net margin of 11.67%. The company had revenue of $895.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $908.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The Carlyle Group’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -125.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CG shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of The Carlyle Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on The Carlyle Group from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.87.

The Carlyle Group Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

