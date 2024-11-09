Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 450 Shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 450 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in CarMax were worth $980,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarMax by 4.6% during the second quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Peoples Bank KS boosted its holdings in shares of CarMax by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 1,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in CarMax by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in CarMax by 4.1% during the second quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 3,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in CarMax by 12.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter.

CarMax Price Performance

KMX stock opened at $75.54 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.63 and a 200-day moving average of $75.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.68. CarMax, Inc. has a 12 month low of $61.73 and a 12 month high of $88.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 26th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.83 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 6.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CarMax, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. BNP Paribas raised CarMax to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of CarMax in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of CarMax in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.73.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles and related products in the United States. It operates in two segments: CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The CarMax Sales Operations segment offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; used vehicle auctions; extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale; and reconditioning and vehicle repair services.

