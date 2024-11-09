Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 682 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,309 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 682 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Match Group were worth $844,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MTCH. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its position in shares of Match Group by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 10,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in Match Group by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in Match Group by 8.9% during the second quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Match Group by 1.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 29,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MTCH. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Match Group from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Match Group from $47.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Match Group from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Match Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC upgraded Match Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.20 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Match Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.90.

MTCH opened at $30.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a PE ratio of 13.64, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.51. Match Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $42.42.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.05. Match Group had a negative return on equity of 727.22% and a net margin of 17.86%. The business had revenue of $895.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $900.33 million. Equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

