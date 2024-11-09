Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 132 Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ABG. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 366.1% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,233,000 after buying an additional 148,910 shares during the period. Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 498,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,603,000 after buying an additional 146,246 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,056,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,818,000 after buying an additional 69,975 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,270,000. Finally, Khrom Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Asbury Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,572,000.

Insider Transactions at Asbury Automotive Group

In other news, major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total transaction of $1,884,687.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,008,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,211,473.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Impactive Capital Lp sold 8,353 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.63, for a total transaction of $1,884,687.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,008,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $453,211,473.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Hult sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.18, for a total value of $113,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,911,548.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $260.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $230.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $232.77. The stock has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.16. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.09 and a 52-week high of $277.13.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $6.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.58 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 16.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. will post 25.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABG shares. Morgan Stanley raised Asbury Automotive Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $190.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $310.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Stephens started coverage on Asbury Automotive Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $216.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Asbury Automotive Group from $265.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.20.

Asbury Automotive Group Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

