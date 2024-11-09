Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in SM Energy (NYSE:SM)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 740 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SM. Plato Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SM Energy by 461.9% in the 2nd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 590 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in shares of SM Energy by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 872 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in SM Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in SM Energy by 3,434.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SM Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy stock opened at $43.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 3.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 4.18. SM Energy has a fifty-two week low of $34.13 and a fifty-two week high of $53.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $42.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.08.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.10. SM Energy had a return on equity of 19.62% and a net margin of 33.89%. The business had revenue of $643.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that SM Energy will post 6.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 25th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 25th. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 11.17%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised shares of SM Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Tudor Pickering raised shares of SM Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of SM Energy from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SM Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.73.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

