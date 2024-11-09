Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. Takes Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 780.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 254.4% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in VICI Properties by 363.2% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VICI Properties stock opened at $31.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.80 and a 200-day moving average of $30.79. The company has a market cap of $33.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $27.08 and a one year high of $34.29.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a $0.4325 dividend. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.51%. This is a boost from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 18th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.07%.

VICI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

