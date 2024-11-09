HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Purchased by Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 26.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Hixon Zuercher LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the third quarter worth about $2,356,000. ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $210,000. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 8,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 7.0% in the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 87,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,433,000 after buying an additional 6,955 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

Insider Activity at HCA Healthcare

In other HCA Healthcare news, EVP Michael S. Cuffe sold 8,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.42, for a total value of $3,221,340.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,678 shares in the company, valued at $11,438,494.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 0.5 %

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

NYSE HCA opened at $354.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.71, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $89.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.68. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $226.48 and a 12 month high of $417.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $389.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.03.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.85%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HCA. Leerink Partners raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $367.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $378.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of HCA Healthcare in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $427.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $390.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $396.00 to $392.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $379.17.

Read Our Latest Research Report on HCA

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HCA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.