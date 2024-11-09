Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Position Reduced by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd trimmed its position in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,494 shares of the company’s stock after selling 332 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HSIC. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Henry Schein by 611.8% in the 1st quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Henry Schein by 64.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 41,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,000 after buying an additional 16,241 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Henry Schein during the second quarter valued at $46,683,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Henry Schein by 8.9% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 9,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $744,000 after buying an additional 798 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,432,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,425,000 after acquiring an additional 260,537 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $68.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.75. The company has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.87. Henry Schein, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.12 and a twelve month high of $82.63.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.05. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Henry Schein from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Henry Schein from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 price target on shares of Henry Schein in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Henry Schein currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.50.

In other news, SVP Lorelei Mcglynn sold 21,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,457,725.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,978,026.90. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

