Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lowered its position in Highwoods Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HIW – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,656 shares during the quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. owned 0.15% of Highwoods Properties worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PGGM Investments lifted its stake in shares of Highwoods Properties by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,629,485 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,730 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Highwoods Properties by 86.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,172,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,813,000 after buying an additional 545,066 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Highwoods Properties in the first quarter worth $10,047,000. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Highwoods Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $8,444,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Highwoods Properties by 109.5% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 552,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,501,000 after acquiring an additional 288,500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on HIW shares. Truist Financial increased their price target on Highwoods Properties from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Highwoods Properties from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Highwoods Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Highwoods Properties from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.33.

HIW stock opened at $33.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $33.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.71. Highwoods Properties, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.17 and a 52-week high of $36.78. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Highwoods Properties (NYSE:HIW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.74). Highwoods Properties had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $204.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Highwoods Properties, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. Highwoods Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 149.25%.

Highwoods Properties, Inc, headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa.

