Hochschild Mining (LON:HOC) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Hochschild Mining plc (LON:HOC – Get Free Report) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 183.06 ($2.38) and traded as high as GBX 238.58 ($3.11). Hochschild Mining shares last traded at GBX 229 ($2.98), with a volume of 772,677 shares.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.60) price target on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining from GBX 220 ($2.86) to GBX 310 ($4.04) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.25) price objective on shares of Hochschild Mining in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Hochschild Mining alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Hochschild Mining

Hochschild Mining Stock Performance

Hochschild Mining Company Profile

The stock has a market capitalization of £1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 4,580.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 198.83 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 183.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.11.

(Get Free Report)

Hochschild Mining plc, a precious metals company, engages in the exploration, mining, processing, and sale of gold and silver deposits in Peru, Argentina, the United States, Canada, Brazil, and Chile. The company's flagship asset include the Inmaculada gold and silver underground mine located in the Ayacucho Department, southern Peru.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hochschild Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hochschild Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.