Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.05 and traded as high as $13.46. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares last traded at $12.86, with a volume of 2,814 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.25 million, a PE ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.63 and a 200 day moving average of $12.05.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 11th. Investors of record on Monday, October 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 28th. Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana’s payout ratio is 47.71%.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations. The company accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts.

