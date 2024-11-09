Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 284,939 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 97,754 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HBAN. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.8% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 48,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 1,763 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,242 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,277 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 112.0% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 182,359 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 96,350 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Huntington Bancshares by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 13,366 shares of the bank’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 20,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.72% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 0.5 %

HBAN stock opened at $17.29 on Friday. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $10.10 and a 52-week high of $17.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $25.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.18.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 14.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 18th. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 59.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on HBAN. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Friday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.09.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Helga Houston sold 6,455 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.43, for a total value of $99,600.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 558,342 shares in the company, valued at $8,615,217.06. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

