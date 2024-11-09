Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV) Shares Sold by M&G Plc

M&G Plc lowered its stake in shares of Indivior PLC (NASDAQ:INDV – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,507 shares during the period. M&G Plc owned about 0.08% of Indivior worth $1,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Indivior during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $188,000. VELA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Indivior during the second quarter worth $235,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Indivior in the second quarter valued at $249,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Indivior by 32.0% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden purchased a new position in shares of Indivior in the first quarter valued at $641,000. 60.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Indivior from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of Indivior in a report on Friday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:INDV opened at $10.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.83. Indivior PLC has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $23.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.11.

Indivior (NASDAQ:INDV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $307.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.25 million. Indivior had a negative net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 351.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Indivior PLC will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company develops medicines to treat substance use disorders, serious mental illnesses, and opioid overdose.

