Insider Selling: AECOM (NYSE:ACM) CFO Sells 42,400 Shares of Stock

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) CFO Gaurav Kapoor sold 42,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.34, for a total transaction of $4,890,416.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,601,837.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

AECOM Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ACM opened at $110.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $103.29 and its 200 day moving average is $95.04. AECOM has a 12 month low of $78.11 and a 12 month high of $115.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.80 billion, a PE ratio of 59.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AECOM Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. AECOM’s payout ratio is 47.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on ACM shares. Barclays increased their price objective on AECOM from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on AECOM from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of AECOM from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of AECOM from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of AECOM from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AECOM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AECOM

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AECOM in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in AECOM in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in AECOM by 196.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 388 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new stake in AECOM during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of AECOM by 4,375.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

