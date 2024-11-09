Insider Selling: PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT) Director Sells 34,000 Shares of Stock

PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) Director Antal Rohit Desai sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.39, for a total value of $3,243,260.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 164,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,678,586.57. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Antal Rohit Desai also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PROCEPT BioRobotics alerts:

On Tuesday, November 5th, Antal Rohit Desai sold 33,000 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.60, for a total value of $3,187,800.00.

On Thursday, September 12th, Antal Rohit Desai sold 44,867 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total transaction of $3,594,295.37.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Antal Rohit Desai sold 36,500 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.18, for a total transaction of $2,780,570.00.

On Thursday, September 5th, Antal Rohit Desai sold 13,305 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $1,016,102.85.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Antal Rohit Desai sold 35,220 shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.12, for a total value of $2,680,946.40.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Trading Up 3.0 %

Shares of PRCT opened at $99.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.80 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 5.07. PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. has a 1 year low of $29.71 and a 1 year high of $99.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PROCEPT BioRobotics ( NASDAQ:PRCT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $58.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.30 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative return on equity of 38.57% and a negative net margin of 50.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Co. will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRCT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on PROCEPT BioRobotics from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $67.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $75.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.40.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PROCEPT BioRobotics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PROCEPT BioRobotics

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRCT. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 2nd quarter worth $8,507,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 788.9% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 183,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,205,000 after acquiring an additional 162,785 shares in the last quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the second quarter worth approximately $4,657,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,246,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,874,000 after acquiring an additional 62,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.46% of the company’s stock.

PROCEPT BioRobotics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation, a surgical robotics company, focuses on developing transformative solutions in urology in the United States and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells AquaBeam Robotic System, an image-guided, surgical robotic system for use in minimally invasive urologic surgery with a focus on treating benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH).

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROCEPT BioRobotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.