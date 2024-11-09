Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 42.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,655 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 13,260 shares during the quarter. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the second quarter worth $33,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on INTC. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Roth Mkm decreased their price objective on shares of Intel from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Argus cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.12.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $650,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 273,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,104,708. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $26.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.03. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $18.51 and a 1 year high of $51.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.44). Intel had a negative net margin of 29.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.