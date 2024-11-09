Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) vs. Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV) Head-To-Head Analysis

Artiva Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ARTV – Get Free Report) and Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 12.1% of Iovance Biotherapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Artiva Biotherapeutics and Iovance Biotherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Artiva Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A Iovance Biotherapeutics -1,343.27% -65.04% -50.79%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Artiva Biotherapeutics 0 0 5 0 3.00 Iovance Biotherapeutics 0 1 8 0 2.89

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Artiva Biotherapeutics and Iovance Biotherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Artiva Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $21.25, indicating a potential upside of 62.09%. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a consensus target price of $22.33, indicating a potential upside of 110.99%. Given Iovance Biotherapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Iovance Biotherapeutics is more favorable than Artiva Biotherapeutics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Artiva Biotherapeutics and Iovance Biotherapeutics”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Artiva Biotherapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Iovance Biotherapeutics $1.19 million 2,489.08 -$444.04 million ($1.67) -6.34

Artiva Biotherapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Iovance Biotherapeutics.

Summary

Iovance Biotherapeutics beats Artiva Biotherapeutics on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Artiva Biotherapeutics

Artiva Biotherapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing natural killer (NK) cell-based therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases and cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is AB-101, an off-the-shelf NK cell therapy for patients with autoimmune diseases and cancers, such as lupus nephritis, rheumatoid arthritis, pemphigus vulgaris, the anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic antibody-associated vasculitis subtypes granulomatosis with polyangiitis/microscopic polyangiitis, systemic lupus erythematosus, and B-cell-non-Hodgkin lymphoma. It also develops AB-201, an allogeneic anti- human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 chimeric antigen receptor (CAR)-NK cell product candidate; and AB-205, an allogeneic anti-CD5 CAR-NK cell product candidate. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

About Iovance Biotherapeutics

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes cell therapies using autologous tumor infiltrating lymphocyte for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and other solid tumor cancers in the United States. The company offers Amtagvi, a tumor-derived autologous T cell immunotherapy used to treat adult patients with unresectable or metastatic melanoma; and Proleukin, an interleukin-2 product for the treatment of patients with metastatic renal cell carcinoma. It also develops lifileucel in combination with pembrolizumab to treat frontline advanced melanoma patients; LN-145 for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) and solid tumor cancers; IOV-4001, which is in Phase 1/2 IOV-GM1-201 clinical trial, for the treatment of NSCLC; and lifileucel for gynecological cancers. The company has collaborations and licensing agreements with WuXi Advanced Therapies, Inc.; National Institutes of Health; the National Cancer Institute; H. Lee Moffitt Cancer Center; The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center; Cellectis S.A.; Novartis Pharma AG; and Boehringer Ingelheim Biopharmaceuticals GmbH. The company was formerly known as Lion Biotechnologies, Inc. and changed its name to Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. in June 2017. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

