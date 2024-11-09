iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 41.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,301 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 97.1% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,486,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,316,031,000 after acquiring an additional 3,195,573 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24,883.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,832,878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $625,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,821,539 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $441,651,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 44.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,009,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,263,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,856,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,622,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,155,098,000 after buying an additional 1,520,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF stock opened at $238.15 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.77. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $166.79 and a 12-month high of $238.49.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

