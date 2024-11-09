Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $5.95 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC cut its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BATS:BBCA – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned about 0.08% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF worth $5,946,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 129.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 2.8% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 14,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC raised its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF by 198.6% during the 2nd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 633 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BBCA opened at $72.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.75 and its 200-day moving average is $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.66 and a beta of 0.93.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders Canada ETF (BBCA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap Canadian equities. BBCA was launched on Aug 7, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

