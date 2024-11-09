Jeffrey Niew Sells 157,699 Shares of Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Stock

Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) CEO Jeffrey Niew sold 157,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.98, for a total transaction of $2,993,127.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 820,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,576,848.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE KN opened at $19.13 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.52. Knowles Co. has a 1-year low of $14.97 and a 1-year high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -8.18 and a beta of 1.42.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $142.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.97 million. Knowles had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a positive return on equity of 5.16%. The business’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.25 EPS.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Knowles from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Knowles from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded Knowles to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Knowles during the 1st quarter worth $1,228,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Knowles by 9.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 529,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $8,531,000 after buying an additional 44,566 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Knowles during the second quarter worth about $46,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Knowles by 13.7% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,216 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 4,242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Knowles by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,993,942 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $193,102,000 after acquiring an additional 114,934 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

