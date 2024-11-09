John Swallow Sells 225,000 Shares of Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR) Stock

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) CEO John Swallow sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of €13.04 ($14.33), for a total value of €2,934,000.00 ($3,224,175.82). Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 955,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at €12,456,433.92 ($13,688,388.92). This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Idaho Strategic Resources Trading Down 7.4 %

NYSEAMERICAN IDR opened at €12.01 ($13.20) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.06 million, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 5.58 and a current ratio of 5.52. Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of €4.75 ($5.22) and a 52-week high of €18.35 ($20.16).

Idaho Strategic Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported €0.15 ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of €0.21 ($0.23) by (€0.06) (($0.07)). Idaho Strategic Resources had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 30.44%. The company had revenue of €6.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of €7.40 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Idaho Strategic Resources by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,944,000 after acquiring an additional 16,215 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 12,050 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $496,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in Idaho Strategic Resources during the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Finally, WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its position in Idaho Strategic Resources by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 2,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of Idaho Strategic Resources from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

