JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Stock Holdings Cut by Greenwood Capital Associates LLC

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lessened its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 16.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 44,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,864 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up approximately 1.2% of Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $9,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.3% during the third quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 5,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Instrumental Wealth LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.5% in the second quarter. Instrumental Wealth LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prossimo Advisors LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% during the third quarter. Prossimo Advisors LLC now owns 8,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

JPM opened at $237.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $667.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.24. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $143.70 and a 12-month high of $248.00.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The financial services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.02 by $0.35. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $43.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.33 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 17.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 27.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on JPM. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Baird R W cut shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $232.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $217.00 to $257.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.31.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit, investment and lending products, cash management, and payments and services; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit cards, auto loans, leases, and travel services to consumers and small businesses through bank branches, ATMs, and digital and telephone banking.

