Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 118,036 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $4,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 2,069.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Juniper Networks by 71.4% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,546 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 57.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on JNPR. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

JNPR opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $39.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.28. The stock has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.79%.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

