Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Gulf International Bank UK Ltd

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,765 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 492 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of JNPR. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,945,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter valued at $587,000. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the first quarter worth $1,364,000. M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter valued at $657,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Juniper Networks by 4.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 512,228 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $18,983,000 after buying an additional 23,378 shares during the period. 91.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Juniper Networks from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Juniper Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.50.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of JNPR opened at $38.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.83 and a 12 month high of $39.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $38.88 and its 200-day moving average is $37.28. The firm has a market cap of $12.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.79%.

Juniper Networks Profile

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

