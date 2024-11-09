Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Issues Positive Forecast for Allstate (NYSE:ALL) Stock Price

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) had its price target increased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $222.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on ALL. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Allstate from $202.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Allstate from $205.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Allstate from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Barclays increased their price target on Allstate from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Allstate from $188.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $212.56.

Shares of NYSE:ALL opened at $196.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. Allstate has a 52-week low of $128.33 and a 52-week high of $198.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.84. The firm has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.48.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $1.71. The company had revenue of $16.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.57 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 6.77%. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Allstate will post 15.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total value of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John E. Dugenske sold 36,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.38, for a total value of $6,959,916.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,236,922.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth Brady sold 49,481 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.09, for a total transaction of $8,861,552.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,431,901.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,530 shares of company stock valued at $34,967,665 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allstate in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 70.9% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 332 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

