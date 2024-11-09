Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Kering SA (OTCMKTS:PPRUY – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company.

A number of brokerages have commented on PPRUY. Berenberg Bank raised Kering to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kering in a research note on Monday, September 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of Kering from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Kering in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Kering from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Shares of PPRUY opened at $23.81 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.76. Kering has a 12 month low of $23.60 and a 12 month high of $47.41.

Kering SA manages the development of a series of renowned houses in fashion, leather goods and jewelry in France, the Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, North America, Japan, and internationally. The company offers ready-to-wear products apparel and accessories for men and women. It also offers leather goods and shoes; watches and jewelry; eyewear products; and fragrances and cosmetics.

