KeyCorp Predicts Five Below’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Five Below in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter. KeyCorp has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Five Below’s current full-year earnings is $4.55 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Five Below’s Q4 2025 earnings at $3.26 EPS.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The business had revenue of $830.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $821.95 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 7.57%.

FIVE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target (down previously from $155.00) on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Melius Research assumed coverage on Five Below in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Barclays downgraded Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $176.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Five Below from $165.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Five Below from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $98.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.40.

Shares of NASDAQ FIVE opened at $86.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.77. Five Below has a twelve month low of $64.87 and a twelve month high of $216.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Paladin Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2,000.0% during the second quarter. Partnership Wealth Management LLC now owns 315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Below during the second quarter worth $50,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

