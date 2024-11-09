Kura Sushi USA Q3 EPS Forecast Decreased by William Blair

Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS – Free Report) – William Blair decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kura Sushi USA in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 6th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Kura Sushi USA’s current full-year earnings is ($0.05) per share.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $66.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.13 million.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $63.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research began coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kura Sushi USA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.88.

Kura Sushi USA Trading Down 4.3 %

KRUS opened at $90.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.38. Kura Sushi USA has a twelve month low of $48.66 and a twelve month high of $122.81.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KRUS. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the first quarter worth $46,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 42.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 103,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,895,000 after acquiring an additional 30,836 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its position in Kura Sushi USA by 28.1% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 103,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,967,000 after purchasing an additional 22,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 327,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,942 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

