Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) Shares Bought by Farther Finance Advisors LLC

Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report) by 320.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Landstar System by 1.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in Landstar System by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 6,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 22.8% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,691 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Landstar System by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 388,142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,308,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of Landstar System by 431.3% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LSTR shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Landstar System from $184.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Landstar System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Landstar System in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Landstar System from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Landstar System from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Landstar System

In other news, CFO James P. Todd sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.32, for a total transaction of $184,320.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 14,083 shares in the company, valued at $2,595,778.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Landstar System Price Performance

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $191.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $183.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $182.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Landstar System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.39 and a 1-year high of $201.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.79 and a beta of 0.81.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.04). Landstar System had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 4.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 19th. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 24.70%.

Landstar System Profile

(Free Report)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.