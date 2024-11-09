Leerink Partnrs Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for CLOV

Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ:CLOV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Leerink Partnrs raised their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Clover Health Investments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now forecasts that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Clover Health Investments’ current full-year earnings is ($0.13) per share.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Clover Health Investments in a report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Clover Health Investments Stock Down 7.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLOV opened at $3.41 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average is $2.15. Clover Health Investments has a 52 week low of $0.61 and a 52 week high of $4.71.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of Clover Health Investments by 151.2% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 77,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 46,912 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Clover Health Investments by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,525,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,593,000 after purchasing an additional 692,878 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Clover Health Investments in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Clover Health Investments during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Clover Health Investments by 30.2% in the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 11,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.77% of the company’s stock.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. provides medicare advantage plans in the United States. It operates through two segments: Insurance and Non-Insurance. It also offers Clover Assistant, a cloud-based software platform, that enables physicians to detect, identify, and manage chronic diseases earlier; and access to data-driven and personalized insights for the patients they treat.

