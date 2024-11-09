Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Lineage, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINE – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on LINE. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Lineage in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial began coverage on Lineage in a report on Monday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Baird R W upgraded Lineage to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lineage in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LINE. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Lineage during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY acquired a new stake in Lineage in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Lineage during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lineage during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lineage in the third quarter worth $314,000.

NASDAQ:LINE opened at $67.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Lineage has a twelve month low of $66.94 and a twelve month high of $89.85.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th.

Lineage, Inc is the world’s largest global temperature-controlled warehouse REIT with a network of over 480 strategically located facilities totaling over 84.1 million square feet and 3.0 billion cubic feet of capacity across countries in North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. Coupling end-to-end supply chain solutions and technology, Lineage partners with some of the world’s largest food and beverage producers, retailers, and distributors to help increase distribution efficiency, advance sustainability, minimize supply chain waste, and, most importantly, feed the world.

