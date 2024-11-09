Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC) Shares Acquired by M&G Plc

M&G Plc increased its position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) by 11.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,530,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,067 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc’s holdings in Lithium Americas (Argentina) were worth $4,591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairscale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the second quarter worth $31,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) by 67.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 9,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new position in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 49.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LAAC opened at $3.24 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a one year low of $2.07 and a one year high of $6.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $3.11 and its 200-day moving average is $3.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $524.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.33.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) ( NYSE:LAAC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Lithium Americas will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LAAC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Lithium Americas (Argentina) from $8.00 to $4.25 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. HSBC raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas (Argentina) currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.05.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

