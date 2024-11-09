LongView Wealth Management Decreases Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

LongView Wealth Management lowered its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,404 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com makes up about 1.1% of LongView Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. LongView Wealth Management’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $3,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 64.6% in the second quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 300 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com in the second quarter valued at $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their price target on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.55.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Amazon.com stock opened at $208.18 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $187.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $184.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.52 and a 52 week high of $212.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a P/E ratio of 44.58, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.29. Amazon.com had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.41%. The business had revenue of $158.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares in the company, valued at $8,820,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 14,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $2,628,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,820,000. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 20,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.77, for a total value of $3,757,123.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,056,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $371,759,651.18. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,859 shares of company stock worth $10,215,097 in the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Featured Articles

