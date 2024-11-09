ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Shares Purchased by M&G Plc

M&G Plc raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 85,658 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,615 shares during the period. M&G Plc owned approximately 0.18% of ManpowerGroup worth $6,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in ManpowerGroup by 14.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,522,000 after purchasing an additional 7,198 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 72.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,045 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,453,000 after purchasing an additional 83,827 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 62,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its position in ManpowerGroup by 2.3% in the first quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 45,872 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. 98.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ManpowerGroup news, CFO John T. Mcginnis purchased 8,000 shares of ManpowerGroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.28 per share, for a total transaction of $498,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,639 shares in the company, valued at $4,399,396.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ManpowerGroup from $84.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $87.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.60.

ManpowerGroup Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:MAN opened at $64.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 81.48 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.66. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.53 and a 52 week high of $80.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.545 per share. This represents a $6.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.60%. This is an increase from ManpowerGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. ManpowerGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 389.87%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

