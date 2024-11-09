M&G Plc Acquires 266 Shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

M&G Plc raised its holdings in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $1,626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,829,357 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,903,478,000 after acquiring an additional 278,265 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Synopsys by 12.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,369,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,211,892,000 after purchasing an additional 818,485 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Synopsys by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,337,602 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,050,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514,449 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 91.6% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 2,095,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,197,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,371 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB increased its position in shares of Synopsys by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,866,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,110,461,000 after purchasing an additional 25,999 shares during the last quarter. 85.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Synopsys Stock Down 2.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:SNPS opened at $561.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $507.77 and its 200 day moving average is $544.81. The stock has a market cap of $86.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.08. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $457.52 and a 52-week high of $629.38.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $635.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $687.00 to $670.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Synopsys from $655.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $660.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Synopsys from $661.00 to $663.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $643.00.
Insider Activity
In other news, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,293 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.89, for a total transaction of $5,701,189.77. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 62,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,655,789.52. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.
Synopsys Company Profile
Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.
