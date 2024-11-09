M&G Plc Acquires 3,673 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

M&G Plc raised its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 83,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,673 shares during the period. M&G Plc’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $7,811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GEHC. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 1.7% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 28.3% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 82.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Roland Rott sold 3,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.48, for a total transaction of $309,338.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,101,291.04. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $85.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.24. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $94.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.53.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 18th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.30%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GEHC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of GE HealthCare Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GE HealthCare Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.36.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on GEHC

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GEHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.