M&G Plc Has $1.78 Million Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

M&G Plc lowered its position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,371 shares during the period. M&G Plc’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $1,782,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ED. Clean Energy Transition LLP lifted its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 227.9% in the second quarter. Clean Energy Transition LLP now owns 897,553 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,259,000 after buying an additional 623,787 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10,262.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 553,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $57,641,000 after acquiring an additional 548,204 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 302.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 709,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,396,000 after purchasing an additional 532,893 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 4,020.5% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 406,859 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,366,000 after purchasing an additional 396,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its stake in Consolidated Edison by 243.2% during the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 497,982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,564,000 after purchasing an additional 352,903 shares during the period. 66.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of Consolidated Edison stock opened at $98.16 on Friday. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.85 and a 52 week high of $107.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.89. The company has a market cap of $33.98 billion, a PE ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.36.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.67% and a net margin of 12.03%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.02 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 62.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Consolidated Edison from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $104.00 to $99.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “sector underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.35.

About Consolidated Edison

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

