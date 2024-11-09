M&G Plc Has $2.55 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

M&G Plc decreased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in MetLife by 54.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 371,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,983,000 after buying an additional 131,538 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 8.9% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in MetLife by 38.3% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 30,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in MetLife by 53.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 618,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,848,000 after buying an additional 214,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.46.
MetLife Stock Up 0.0 %
NYSE:MET opened at $81.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $59.24 and a one year high of $86.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.19. The company has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05.
MetLife Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 43.95%.
About MetLife
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
