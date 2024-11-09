M&G Plc Has $2.55 Million Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

M&G Plc decreased its holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,484 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in MetLife by 54.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 371,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,983,000 after buying an additional 131,538 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its position in shares of MetLife by 8.9% in the third quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $1,053,000. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in MetLife by 38.3% during the first quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 30,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 8,440 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in MetLife by 53.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 618,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,848,000 after buying an additional 214,367 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MET has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of MetLife from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on MetLife from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on MetLife from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on MetLife from $99.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.46.

MetLife Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE:MET opened at $81.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $59.24 and a one year high of $86.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.19. The company has a market cap of $56.11 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.05.

MetLife Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is 43.95%.

About MetLife

(Free Report)

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.