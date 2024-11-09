M&G Plc Increases Stock Holdings in Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE)

M&G Plc grew its holdings in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 262,963 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 91,161 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc’s holdings in Braze were worth $8,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BRZE. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Braze by 401.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Comerica Bank increased its stake in shares of Braze by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Braze by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Braze by 149.9% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Myles Kleeger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,963 shares in the company, valued at $9,128,310.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Fernando Machado sold 1,377 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.65, for a total value of $42,205.05. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,919.05. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Myles Kleeger sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total transaction of $2,282,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,128,310.95. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 201,658 shares of company stock valued at $7,980,396. 24.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $34.59 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.83. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.18 and a 52 week high of $61.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.31 and a beta of 1.03.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.12. Braze had a negative return on equity of 25.89% and a negative net margin of 22.01%. The company had revenue of $145.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

BRZE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Braze from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Braze from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Loop Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Braze from $51.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Braze has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.32.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

