M&G Plc Lowers Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

M&G Plc cut its stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 6.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,122 shares during the period. M&G Plc owned about 0.07% of FMC worth $5,453,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in FMC by 250.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in FMC by 56.9% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 678 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FMC during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in FMC by 1,282.3% during the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC opened at $59.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $62.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.05. The company has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. FMC Co. has a 52-week low of $49.49 and a 52-week high of $68.72.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. FMC had a net margin of 34.93% and a return on equity of 7.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FMC Co. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of FMC from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on FMC from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.00.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

