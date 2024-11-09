M&G Plc Purchases 3,480 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

M&G Plc lifted its position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,480 shares during the quarter. M&G Plc’s holdings in American International Group were worth $8,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd acquired a new position in American International Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $301,000. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in American International Group by 20.9% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,871 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in American International Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 38,260 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in American International Group by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 156,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,206,000 after acquiring an additional 24,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atomi Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in American International Group by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,016 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Price Performance

NYSE AIG opened at $75.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of -22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.05. American International Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.75 and a 52 week high of $80.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $75.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.66.

American International Group Dividend Announcement

American International Group ( NYSE:AIG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.62 billion. American International Group had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 8.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 16th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently -47.20%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder International Group American sold 5,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.86, for a total transaction of $144,300,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 279,238,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,058,834,596.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on AIG shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of American International Group from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of American International Group from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded American International Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group increased their price target on American International Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on American International Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.31.

About American International Group

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers’ compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

