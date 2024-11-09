M&G Plc Sells 1,293 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

M&G Plc lessened its holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the period. M&G Plc’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,893,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,279,000 after buying an additional 944,920 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 17.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,269,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,559,000 after purchasing an additional 342,790 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,934,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,383,000 after purchasing an additional 354,501 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,545,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,539,000 after purchasing an additional 503,839 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,487,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,451,000 after purchasing an additional 132,576 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

KMB stock opened at $133.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.67 and a 1-year high of $149.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $140.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.24. The company has a market capitalization of $44.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 198.59%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on KMB. StockNews.com cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $161.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.93.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

