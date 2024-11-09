M&G Plc Sells 13,079 Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI)

M&G Plc decreased its stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 146,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,079 shares during the period. M&G Plc owned 0.13% of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital worth $4,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Macroview Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital during the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 28.1% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 2,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in the second quarter valued at about $90,000. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HASI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $24.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Baird R W raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.83.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Down 11.0 %

HASI stock opened at $28.58 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 13.27, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.93. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $36.56.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Profile

(Free Report)

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HASI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.