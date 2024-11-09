M&G Plc Sells 25,103 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

M&G Plc decreased its stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 25,103 shares during the period. M&G Plc’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $5,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STLD. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Steel Dynamics by 3.1% in the first quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 2.8% in the second quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 2,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 23,551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,621 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc raised its position in Steel Dynamics by 0.5% during the second quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 18,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD opened at $148.55 on Friday. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $104.60 and a 12-month high of $155.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.13 and a 200-day moving average of $126.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $22.92 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 1.31.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

Steel Dynamics last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The basic materials company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.18 billion. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 9.80%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.47 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 10.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Steel Dynamics news, VP Chad Bickford sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $269,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,306,106. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Steel Dynamics news, VP Chad Bickford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total transaction of $269,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,306,106. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Glenn Pushis sold 17,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total value of $2,387,767.69. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 146,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,523,371.37. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Steel Dynamics from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. UBS Group raised Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $129.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $144.29.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

