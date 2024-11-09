MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Makes New $206,000 Investment in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 1,192 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castleview Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,030.8% in the 3rd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 147 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 242.9% in the 1st quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 24 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC grew its position in shares of Broadcom by 1,073.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Broadcom

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares in the company, valued at $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $8,168,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,331,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,594,136.70. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.14, for a total value of $1,671,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,171,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $195,873,037.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 311,080 shares of company stock worth $53,540,590. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AVGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Broadcom from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Broadcom from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on Broadcom from $2,400.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen raised Broadcom to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Broadcom from $2,000.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $192.79.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Broadcom

Broadcom Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AVGO stock opened at $183.64 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $170.75 and a 200 day moving average of $157.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $857.71 billion, a PE ratio of 159.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.31 and a 1-year high of $186.42.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.98 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 10.88%. The business’s revenue was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadcom Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. This is an increase from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 184.19%.

About Broadcom

(Free Report)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.