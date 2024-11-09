Minoan Group (LON:MIN) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Minoan Group Plc (LON:MIN – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.65 ($0.01) and traded as high as GBX 0.92 ($0.01). Minoan Group shares last traded at GBX 0.85 ($0.01), with a volume of 3,803,829 shares changing hands.

Minoan Group Stock Up 6.2 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.59 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of £7.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.76.

About Minoan Group

Minoan Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, creates, develops, and manages luxury hotels and resorts. The company was formerly known as Loyalward Group Plc and changed its name to Minoan Group Plc in June 2005. Minoan Group Plc was incorporated in 1999 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

