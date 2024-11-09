New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lowered its position in New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. (NYSE:EDU – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,192 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 139.0% during the second quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,469,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,231,000 after acquiring an additional 854,590 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 23.3% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 267,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,226,000 after acquiring an additional 50,635 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group during the first quarter worth about $1,220,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group in the 1st quarter worth about $6,171,000. Finally, WT Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in New Oriental Education & Technology Group by 21.4% during the second quarter. WT Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,730,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,533,000 after buying an additional 304,712 shares during the period.

Shares of EDU opened at $60.30 on Friday. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. has a one year low of $56.18 and a one year high of $98.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.35. The company has a market capitalization of $10.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 0.49.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group ( NYSE:EDU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. New Oriental Education & Technology Group had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th.

EDU has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley set a $83.00 price objective on New Oriental Education & Technology Group in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised New Oriental Education & Technology Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of New Oriental Education & Technology Group from $127.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.67.

New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc provides private educational services under the New Oriental brand in the People’s Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Educational Services and Test Preparation Courses; Online Education and Other Services; Overseas Study Consulting Services; and Educational Materials and Distribution.

