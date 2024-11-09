New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Holdings in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report) by 12.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,007 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,428 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ExlService were worth $1,488,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 164.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new position in shares of ExlService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Headlands Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of ExlService by 269.0% during the 1st quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in ExlService by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in ExlService by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ExlService alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EXLS shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on ExlService from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup raised their price objective on ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on ExlService from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.86.

Insider Transactions at ExlService

In other news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total transaction of $4,145,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,290,240 shares in the company, valued at $53,480,448. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Anita Mahon sold 25,670 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $911,285.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,444,423.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 100,000 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.45, for a total value of $4,145,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,290,240 shares in the company, valued at $53,480,448. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 296,688 shares of company stock worth $11,939,831 over the last quarter. 4.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ExlService Stock Performance

ExlService stock opened at $45.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.33. The company has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.11, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.99. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.23 and a fifty-two week high of $45.88.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. ExlService had a return on equity of 23.23% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $472.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $460.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ExlService Profile

(Free Report)

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ExlService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ExlService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.