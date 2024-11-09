New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $2.10 Million Stock Holdings in Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Vericel were worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in Vericel by 4,126.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 634 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Vericel by 319.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Vericel by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,773 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vericel by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Vericel by 178.7% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vericel alerts:

Vericel Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VCEL opened at $54.00 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.27 and its 200-day moving average is $46.40. Vericel Co. has a 52 week low of $32.28 and a 52 week high of $54.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 900.00 and a beta of 1.66.

Insider Buying and Selling

Vericel ( NASDAQ:VCEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.03. Vericel had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 0.35%. The company had revenue of $57.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.32 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vericel Co. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $235,361.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,850. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dominick Colangelo sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.38, for a total transaction of $724,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 220,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,142,373.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,833 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.35, for a total transaction of $235,361.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $443,850. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,166 shares of company stock valued at $1,200,764 over the last ninety days. 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VCEL shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Vericel in a report on Friday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Vericel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Vericel in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Vericel from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.71.

View Our Latest Stock Report on VCEL

Vericel Profile

(Free Report)

Vericel Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and distribution of cellular therapies for sports medicine and severe burn care markets in North America. The company markets autologous cell therapy products comprising MACI, an autologous cultured chondrocytes on porcine collagen membrane for the repair of symptomatic, and single or multiple full-thickness cartilage defects of the knee; Epicel, a permanent skin replacement humanitarian use device for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with deep-dermal or full-thickness burns; and NexoBrid, a biological orphan product for eschar removal in adults with deep partial-thickness and/or full-thickness thermal burns.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vericel Co. (NASDAQ:VCEL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vericel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vericel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.