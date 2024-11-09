New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Select Medical Holdings Co. (NYSE:SEM – Free Report) by 1.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,706 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Select Medical were worth $1,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Select Medical by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,997,891 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $391,886,000 after buying an additional 650,093 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Select Medical by 179.5% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 843,528 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $29,574,000 after acquiring an additional 541,728 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Select Medical by 183.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 679,522 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $23,824,000 after purchasing an additional 440,140 shares during the period. Hood River Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Select Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $14,819,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Select Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $11,456,000. 89.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on SEM. Bank of America assumed coverage on Select Medical in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Select Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Select Medical from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Select Medical in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.75.

Select Medical Stock Up 1.8 %

NYSE:SEM opened at $39.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.35. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.42. Select Medical Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $21.56 and a twelve month high of $40.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Select Medical (NYSE:SEM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The health services provider reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. Select Medical had a return on equity of 15.99% and a net margin of 3.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Select Medical Holdings Co. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

Select Medical Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Select Medical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

About Select Medical

Select Medical Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates critical illness recovery hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, outpatient rehabilitation clinics, and occupational health centers in the United States. It operates in four segments: Critical Illness Recovery Hospital, Rehabilitation Hospital, Outpatient Rehabilitation, and Concentra.

